Northern Dynasty and EPA come to terms; shares up 15% premarket

Under terms of the deal, Northern Dynasty's (NYSEMKT:NAK) Pebble Project can proceed into normal permitting under the Clean Water Act - in particular, EPA has agreed not to file a Recommended Determination under CWA.

NAK CEO Ron Thiessen: "From the outset of this unfortunate saga, we've asked for nothing more than fairness and due process under the law ... Today's settlement gives us precisely that, the same treatment every developer and investor in a stable, first world country should expect."