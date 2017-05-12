Wal-Mart CEO to face questions in Mexico bribery lawsuit

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) CEO Douglas McMillon is being required by a judge to answer questions in a lawsuit over charges the company bribed government officials in Mexico.

"It appears to the court that McMillon has unique knowledge of relevant issues in this litigation that only he can explain," reads the order from U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Arkansas.

McMillon was the president of Wal-Mart International at the time the alleged incidents took place.

The lead plaintiff in the case against the retailer is the City of Pontiac General Employees' Retirement System.