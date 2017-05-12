Akari places CEO on administrative leave while board investigates research report on Coversin; shares down 18% premarket

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) slumps 18% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it has placed CEO Dr. Gur Roshwalk on administrative leave while a special committee of the board investigates the potential involvement of company employees with a report published last month by Edison Investment Research which showed lead product candidate Coversin was inferior to Alexion's Soliris (eculizumab) in a mid-stage paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) study.

In a statement issued today, Edison says the company signed off on the report as written and, an in-depth investigation notwithstanding, Akari has yet to provide evidence of any alleged inaccuracies despite multiple requests from Edison and its legal counsel.