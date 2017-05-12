Winners and losers from the retail sales report

Retail sales were up 4.5% compared to a year ago in April, led by strength in the nonstore retailers (Amazon) and building material & garden equipment categories (HD, LOW). A decent revision to the March number nearly washes out the consensus miss with the headline April tally.

Grocery store sales (KR, SVU, WFM, IMKTA, SFM, SFS, WMK, SFM) disappointed during the month, falling 0.4% month-over-month and only gaining 1.9% on a year-over-year comparison.

The category that includes sporting goods (CAB, GOLF, BGFV, DKS, HIBB) showed a 0.6% improvement from March, but was down 2.4% compared to last year. Bankrupcties are playing a factor in the industry.

Restaurant sales (MENU) kept pace with broad retail in April, a shift from recent trends.

