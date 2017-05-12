Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) initiated with Market Perform rating and $125 (8% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Buy rating and $85 (23% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) downgraded to Market Perform by William Blair on the heels of the rhubarb over a negative research report on Coversin.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) downgraded to Neutral by Citigroup.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) downgraded to Market Perform by JMP Securities.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) downgraded to Neutral with a $1 (25% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Hold with a $32 (7% upside) price target by Craig-Hallum.