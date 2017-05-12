Barclays pushes in on Wynn Resorts

Barclays upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to an Overweight rating after having the casino stock lined up at Equalweight. Analyst Felicia Hendrizx cites the various tailwinds blowing in from Macau and Las Vegas.

The investment firm takes its price target all the way up to $144.00 to rep 18% upside potential for shares. The $144 PT is based off of an estimate for 2017 EPS of $5.66 (25.44 PE) and 2018 EPS of $6.14 (23.45 PE). The PT is also well-past the 52-week high on Wynn of $127.20.