Loxo's larotrectinib an Orphan Drug for certain type of solid tumors; shares ahead 3% premarket

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) is up 3% premarket, albeit on only 150 shares, on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has designated larotrectinib (LOXO-101) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of solid tumors with rare genetic abnormalities called NTRK-fusion proteins.

LOXO-101 inhibits a group of enzymes called tropomyosin receptor kinases (TRK), a group of proteins that plays a key role in cellular communications. Cancers hijack these communication pathways to send messages to the cells to grow, change or survive. Those characterized by these alterations, termed NTRK fusions, are the therapeutic targets for LOXO-101.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.