Amazon thinks big with new delivery push

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to build four massive warehouses to help it deliver bulky items like appliances and furniture. The initiative is part of a strategy to expand furniture offerings and speed up delivery times.

"Furniture is one of the fastest-growing retail categories here at Amazon," a top Amazon exec tells The Wall Street Journal in a statement that could send a shiver through the furniture and home furnishings sectors. It's also a business with some risk on the delivery cost side (just ask FedEx (NYSE:FDX) or UPS) and on the customer service end (installation/explanation).

Amazon is expected to use more third-party logistic providers such as XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) as it increases the push to deliver bulky items.

Companies (BSET, ETH, FBHS, HOFT, LZB, SCSS, TPX, WHR, BBBY, HVT, KIRK, RH, WSM, PIR, BBY, HOME, W) that will have eyes on Amazon's new push stretch far and wide.

