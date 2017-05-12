Treasurys rally after soft retail sales, inflation numbers

Retail sales rose again in April, but came in shy of forecasts - control group +0.2% vs. +0.4% expected, and +0.7% prior.

Core CPI rose just 0.1% for the month vs. 0.2% expected. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was higher by 1.9%, the slowest since October 2015.

Treasury yields have been on the move higher for the past couple of weeks, but they're lower following this news - the 10-year down 4.6 basis points to 2.344%.

TLT +0.4% , TBT -0.8%