Treasurys rally after soft retail sales, inflation numbers

Retail sales rose again in April, but came in shy of forecasts - control group +0.2% vs. +0.4% expected, and +0.7% prior.
Core CPI rose just 0.1% for the month vs. 0.2% expected. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was higher by 1.9%, the slowest since October 2015.
Treasury yields have been on the move higher for the past couple of weeks, but they're lower following this news - the 10-year down 4.6 basis points to 2.344%.
The dollar is also lower, with UUP -0.4%.
