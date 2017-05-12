MaxLinear completes acquisition of Exar

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) completed its previously announced acquisition of Exar, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAR).

The transaction was conducted by means of a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Exar for a purchase price of $13.00 per share, followed by a second-step merger. MaxLinear paid approximately $687M in cash in connection with the acquisition.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Exar,” said Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear. “Exar’s talented team and expertise in power management and interface technologies will enable us to more effectively serve our customers and furthers our goal of increased scale and diversification."

Previously: MaxLinear acquires Exar (March 29)