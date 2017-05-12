Finjan Holdings +12.6% after preliminary Q1 revenues gain tenfold

Cybersecurity firm Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) is up 12.6% premarket after saying it's pulled off a record first quarter with revenues up by a factor of 10.

Revenues of $24.7M compared to just $2.3M a year ago, and the company posted net income from operations of $16M ($0.69/share).

The company used revenues to retire all of its Series A financing: $7.2M in Series A preferred stock by quarter's end, and then $6.6M in a remaining balance after March 31.

It wrapped the quarter with $26.4M in cash, about $1.14/share.

The company plans a shareholder update call for Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.