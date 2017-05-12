Safeguard Scientifics Enters into $75M Secured Credit Facility to Pursue Long-term Growth Opportunities

Safeguard Scientific (SFE +0.4% ) entered into a new $75M secured, revolving credit facility with HPS Investment Partners, LLC, maturing on May 11, 2020, bearing interest at a floating rate.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the 5.25% convertible senior debentures due May 2018 and for general business purposes.

At closing, the Company drew $50M under the credit facility.

“This borrowing facility is different from the Company’s prior debt facilities because it enables us to leverage the Company’s assets, to pursue long-term growth opportunities.” said Stephen T. Zarrilli, President and CEO.

