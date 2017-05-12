Celsion Q1 operating loss $4.8M; shares up 15% on potential ThermoDox marketing application in China if OPTIMA study successful

Penny stock Celsion (CLSN +15.3% ) jumps on modestly higher volume after the company reported Q1 results that included an update on lead product candidate ThermoDox.

The company said it met with the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to review the ongoing Phase 3 OPTIMA liver cancer study and a regulatory pathway for ThermoDox. CFDA officials informed the company that if OPTIMA is successful, the data could serve as the basis for a marketing application there without prior approval in the U.S. or EU, the current norm for a foreign applicant.

The company reported an operating loss of $4.8M in Q1 and a cash balance of ~$4.5M.