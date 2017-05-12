Restaurant sales down in April

Restaurant same-store sales fell for the third straight month, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Same-store sales fell 1.0% Y/Y during the month, a slight improvement over the 1.1% drop in March. Comparable traffic was down 3.3%. Sales gains were recorded for the fine dining, upscale casual and family dining categories, --while fast-casual and quick service sales fell back.

"The move of the Easter holiday meant that April’s results were likely softer than they would have been without this shift, meaning spending in restaurants was probably a little stronger than the numbers show," notes Black Box.

