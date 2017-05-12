CNBC: Spotify to go public via direct listing as soon as Q4

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) will go public via direct listing on the NYSE as soon as later this year, CNBC's David Faber says.

The music streamer has looked increasingly likely to go public in that manner rather than a traditional initial public offering. With a direct listing, Spotify would simply list its shares on the exchange without pricing them ahead of time, and let them trade freely on the open market rather than blocks being placed by underwriters.

That would mean no new money for the company, which sources say is valued at $13B.

It will list either in Q4 or Q1 2018, sources told Faber, with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co. advising.