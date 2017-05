Q1 income of $1.845M or $0.09 per share vs. a loss of $4.27M and $0.86 one year ago. Working capital of $11.4M at quarter's end.

Net cash used in operations of $3.3M vs. $2.2M.

G&A expense of $1.7M down 22% from $2.1M.

Float of 21.6M shares up from 5M.

Current cash is expected to fund critical operations into Q1 of 2018. Additional capital raises are to be expected, which could include the sale of additional non-core assets.

URRE +9.3%

