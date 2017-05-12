Dextera prices equity offering; shares down 42%

Thinly traded nano cap Dextera Surgical (DXTR -41.8% ) slumps on a 4x surge in volume in response to its public offering of 8,000 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock and related warrants at $1,000 per share.

Each Series B share, convertible into 3,704 common shares at $0.27, will have 3,704 five-year series 1 warrants to purchase common shares at $0.27 and 1,852 one-year series 2 warrants to purchase common shares at $0.27.

In total, the Series B stock is convertible into 29.6M shares of common stock and the warrants are exercisable for 44.5M shares of common.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.