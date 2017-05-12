AstraZeneca up 8% on positive late-stage results for PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab

AstraZeneca (AZN +7.5% ) is enjoying its best up move in at least a year stoked by positive results from the Phase 3 PACIFIC study assessing PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab, branded as Imfinzi, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following platinum-based chemo concurrent with radiation therapy.

An interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee determined that the trial met one of its co-primary endpoints, a statistically valid increase in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo (the other is overall survival which is still being evaluated). Marketing applications will be submitted as soon as feasible.

The FDA recently granted accelerated approval of durvalumab for advanced bladder cancer. Phase 3 studies are in process for first-line NSCLC (monotherapy) and in combination with tremelimumab.

The company expects durvalumab to be one of its growth drivers although Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) will represent a significant headwind.

Recent coverage updates: Barclays and Liberum Capital (Buy), Jefferies and JPMorgan (Neutral) and Goldman and Shore Capital (Sell).