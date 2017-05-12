Cash continues to flow into emerging market hedge funds

Assets under management in emerging market hedge funds rose another 5.6% in April, according to Hedge Fund Research, with India and China standing out.

Money is following returns: The HFRI Emerging Markets Index was up 1.6% last month, and 7.8% for the year. The HFRI China Index was up 1.2% in April and more than 10% year-to-date - besting the Shanghai Composite by almost 900 basis points.

Emerging market ETFs: EEM, VWO, EDC, EDZ, SCHE, IEMG, EMF, MSF, EEV, EUM, ADRE, EET, FNI, GMM, DBEM, EEME, EMCR, FEM, HEEM, XSOE, EWEM, EMLB, EMSA, ROAM