Gordon Haskett lowers J.C. Penney estimates

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom lowers estimates on J.C. Penney (JCP -9.9% ) after taking in the company's Q1 report. He sees FY17 EPS of $0.40 to fall at the bottom of the department store operator's guidance range of $0.40 to $0.65.

On J.C. Penney's sales track, Grom questions if the guidance is a bit too strong. "From our seats, we would have preferred to see JCP tweak down its SSS guidance, which now implies a ~400 bps improvement from 1Q to 2Q-4Q on the stacks to get back to the low-end of its outlook," he writes

The price target on JCP goes to $4.50.

