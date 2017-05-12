Post-earnings pop for Cherokee

Cherokee (CHKE +10.9% ) jumps after topping estimates with its FQ4 report, helped by the contribution of the Hi-Tec business.

Hi-Tec sales came in at $7.8M during the quarter, including $6.6M in indirect product sales related to distribution and government contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9M vs. $2.7M a year ago.

"Our spring 2017 multi-category launch for the Cherokee brand in the U.S. is underway; the first step in launching our most comprehensive assortment of Cherokee-branded adult and children apparel, accessories, footwear and home products in many years," says CEO Henry Stupp.