Telefonica, other Spanish firms caught in ransomware attack

Telefonica (TEF +1.2% ) is caught up with other Spanish companies in a "ransomware" computer infection that disrupted healthcare in England, with ambulances rerouted and hospitals and doctors turning away patients.

That makes the telecom giant one of the biggest companies to be hit with such an attack, which locks up files on a victim's computer unless a ransom is paid to free them. It says the impact was limited to computers on an internal network and didn't affect customers.

Portugal Telecom was also hit with a cyber attack, but said no services were affected.

Spain's government said the attacks didn't disrupt the provision of services or network operations. But other companies in the country, including Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), Gas Natural (NYSEMKT:EGAS) and Vodafone's unit (NASDAQ:VOD) asked staff to cut off Internet access in case they had been compromised.