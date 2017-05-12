Dalio: Near term looks good, longer term looks scary

Ray Dalio and his team at Bridgewater say the economy is now at or near its best, and see no major risks over the next year or two.

High debt and non-debt obligations make the longer-term as issue. Add in social and political conflicts, and the next downturn is likely to be particularly nasty.

As for that debt ... In case anybody hasn't checked recently, it's back on the upturn after what turned out to be a brief and shallow deleveraging following the financial crisis, notes Dalio.