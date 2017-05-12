Connecticut credit rating downgraded at Fitch

Noting lower expectations for economic and revenue performance over the medium term and deterioration in financial flexibility, Fitch downgrades the state of Connecticut's Issuer Default Rating (and $16.6B of GO debt) to A+ from AA-. The outlook is stable, suggesting further downgrades aren't on the immediate agenda.

Tax collections aren't keeping pace with rising spending, says the agency, and the current expected budget deficit leaves "no reserve cushion."

