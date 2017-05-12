Trade Desk soaring, +32.2% after 'perfect' earnings

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has built on postmarket indications yesterday, up 32.2% today to new highs, after what Susquehanna called "the perfect earnings report."

The ad-tech firm is rapidly gaining share across programmatic advertising, the firm's Shyam Patil notes, and rapidly growing mobile ads as well, with international business scaling nicely. Patil raised Susquehanna's price target to $60 from $41, implying 50% upside from yesterday's close (but 13.8% upside from today's lofty price).

It's "firing on all cylinders," outgrowing the industry and capturing incremental dollars, notes Jefferies' Brian Fitzgerald, who raised his price target to $57 from $41.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald says Trade Desk's sunny outlook is "likely still conservative," with visibility and momentum that could run throughout the year.

