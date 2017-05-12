Cyberattack stings U.K. health system, moves across globe

The attack involved ransomware, write Dan Bilefsky and Nicole Perlroth in the NYT. According to security experts, it exploited a vulnerability that was discovered and developed by the National Security Agency.

The tool was leaked by a group calling itself Shadow Brokers which has been dumping stolen NSA hacking tools online since last year.

Britain's health service has declared the attack a "major incident." Hospitals and telecom companies across Europe, Russia, and Asia have been affected.