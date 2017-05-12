GlycoMimetics perks up ahead of development update; shares up 24%

Thinly traded micro cap GlycoMimetics (GLYC +23.8% ) shows some life ahead of next Thursday's conference call to update investors on development programs.

Its lead product candidate is rivipansel (GMI-1070), currently in Phase 3 development by licensee Pfizer for the treatment of vaco-occlusive crisis.

Two early-stage studies assessing GMI-1271 are currently recruiting patients: a Phase 1 for the adjunctive treatment of multiple myeloma and a Phase 1 for the treatment (with chemo) of AML.

Another ongoing Phase 1 is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of GMI-1359 in healthy volunteers.