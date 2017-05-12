Whole Foods gives up gains; BMO explains caution

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) enjoyed a sizable pop after meeting earnings estimates on Wednesday evening, and announcing board changes and a turnaround plan. It hasn't held, and following today's 2.15% decline to $36.23, the stock has made a round-trip back to its pre-report level.

Dutifully lifting her EPS and PT estimates to reflect the company's buyback plan and expense-cutting promises, BMO's Kelly Bania nevertheless still advises selling the stock.

The company's expectations for positive comp sales by the end of 2018, and 2% growth by 2020 hinge on the rollout of its Affinity program, says Bania. "We believe it is early to extrapolate results from Affinity tests ," she says, noting they've been completed only in Phila, Dallas, and four 365 stores.

The tests, she says, captured data from just 200K people - less than 1% of WFM's customers.

