Europe gives antitrust OK to Broadcom's $5.9B Brocade buyout

Broadcom (AVGO +1.7% ) has gotten conditional antitrust approval from Europe for its acquisition of Brocade (BRCD +0.2% ).

The European Commission says that concessions Broadcom offered -- including cooperation with competitors in some areas, and protecting private information -- addressed its remaining concerns.

"Broadcom committed to cooperate closely and in a timely manner with competing HBA (host bus adaptor) cards suppliers to achieve the same level of interoperability as that of its own HBA cards and to protect third party confidential information," the EC said in its statement.

Brocade agreed to a $5.9B buyout last November.