MetLife SIFI court case put on hold for 60 days

To review, MetLife (NYSE:MET) last year sued and beat The Man over the insurer's designation as a SIFI. The government naturally appealed.

With a new sheriff in town in Washington, MetLife asked the appeals court to delay the case until the administration completed its review of the systemically important designation process (which may come down favorably for Met). The government earlier this month joined in the delay request.

According to a headline flash on Bloomberg, the court has agreed to the 60-day hold.