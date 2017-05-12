Boeing resumes test flights of 737 MAX

Boeing (BA -0.4% ) has quickly resumed test flights of its $110M 737 MAX 8 planes just two days after it suspended all flights to look into an engine issue.

Air safety regulators backed the resumption, the company says, and a 737 MAX 8 took off around 3:15 p.m. ET.

Engine maker CFM (a joint venture between General Electric (GE -2.1% ) and France's Safran (SAFRY +2.1% )) says flaws in the forging of a disc in the engine could have led to cracks.

The news backs Cowen's view from Wednesday that the problem was "easily correctable" and ultimately wouldn't affect first deliveries planned for this month.