Loeb buys T-Mobile, Salesforce.com; exits Apple

Among Q1 buys at Third Point was a $322M stake in T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), a $247M stake in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and a $200M stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Also in there is a $50M stake in SNAP. Other buys: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), Celanese (NYSE:CE), and HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Alongside the exit from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from which he owned $215M worth at last filing, Loeb sold Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), Chubb (NYSE:CB), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Conagra (NYSE:CAG), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS), and TransDigm (NYSE:TDG).

Source: SEC form 13F