Sprint eyes prepaid with new campaign, stores

Sprint (S +1% ) is investing in a bright spot from its fiscal Q4 earnings -- its prepaid services -- with a new marketing campaign for Boost Mobile.

The company added a net 180,000 prepaid subscribers in the quarter, vs. net losses in its postpaid business of 118,000 subs.

Sprint launched a "Project Switch" TV campaign in major markets, and will open more than 1,000 Boost Mobile stores (which helps mitigate the loss of more than a thousand co-branded retail stores with the second bankruptcy of Radio Shack).

CEO Marcelo Claure said on the company's earnings call to expect a Virgin Mobile re-launch in July, and analyst Jeffrey Moore expects the company to resurrect its Sprint Prepaid brand as well.