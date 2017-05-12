Cancer-focused Athenex files for IPO

Biopharmaceutical firm Athenex has filed for its initial public offering.

The company's S-1 has a placeholder amount for $100M, and it expects to list on Nasdaq under ATNX.

As an "emerging growth company" it will comply with reduced reporting requirements.

It intends to use net proceeds for "development and regulatory activities for our Orascovery product candidates and platform and our Src Kinase Inhibition product candidates and platform, for research and development of our pre-clinical candidates," and a remainder for research on pre-clinical candidates and general purposes.