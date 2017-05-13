Southern reaches deal with Westinghouse on Georgia nuclear power plant

Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power reaches a tentative deal with Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) Westinghouse to take over project management of the expansion of the Vogtle nuclear power plant and continue construction work.

The interim agreement lasts through June 3 and allows Westinghouse to transfer project management to SO units Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power after a current construction contract is rejected in Westinghouse's bankruptcy.

SO is working on an assessment of how much it would cost to complete the Vogtle plant and will not decide whether to move forward until the assessment is complete this summer.