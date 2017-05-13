Barron's hops on the overseas stocks train: Buy Europe

The post-crisis bull market has mostly carried a Made in America label, writes Vito Racanelli in this week's Barron's cover story. To wit: Since the 2009 bottom, the SPY is up 247% vs. European proxies VGK +102% and FEZ +72% .

Changes may be afoot this year. Overseas funds have attracted more money in 2017 than the U.S. Ex-U.S. funds are also outperforming: The SPY is ahead 6.9% vs. VGK +15.4% and FEZ +16.9% . Outperformance is also being seen in the global EAFE index and in emerging markets.

One obvious explanation is central bank policy - the U.S. tightening while Europe's ultra-ease continues. There's also - dare we say it - green shoots of growth breaking out across the pond. U.S. GDP growth since the crisis has been tepid, but it's topped that of Europe by 9%. This year, Europe's GDP growth is seen at 2% (by the IMF - take it for what it's worth), after a 1.7% performance in 2016 (vs. the U.S. at 1.6%).

