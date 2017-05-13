List of cyberattack victims grows; NSA to blame?

Add Germany's top rail operator, a chunk of the Russian banking system, and some Chinese businesses to those disrupted by yesterday's cyberattack.

The main victim reported yesterday was the U.K.'s National Health Service, and authorities in that country continue to work to contain the disruption. They're unable at this time to say who's behind the attack.

At issue appears to be a vulnerability in Windows (NASDAQ:MSFT) for which a patch was issued in March. The hacking group "Shadow Brokers" claimed to have stolen an attack code against this from the NSA last month.

Edward Snowden: "Despite warnings, [the NSA] built dangerous attack tools that could target Western software. Today we see the cost ... If NSA builds a weapon to attack Windows XP—which Microsoft refuses to patch—and it falls into enemy hands, should NSA write a patch."