Anheuser-Busch InBev stays thirsty for growth

The long track record by Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) of creating synergies and earnings growth off of acquisitions has the analyst community seeing upside for shareholders.

Coming off the brewer's solid Q1 earnings report -- Liberum (Buy), UBS (Buy), Exane (Buy) and Jefferies (Buy, $132 PT) all issued positive comments. Even firms with a neutral view on BUD over the next 12 months such as Susquehanna are pointing to the improved pricing in the U.S. and fast pace of SABMiller synergy benefits. A common theme is that investors may see more buybacks and a higher dividend payout (current yield 3.19%) from the beer giant.

Is A-B too big? There's no question that the company is seeing some backlash as it throws its formidable weight around. This week an unconfirmed report suggested that the company is buying every pound of hops in South Africa and pressuring craft brewers in the U.S. looking to stock hops. In North Carolina, recent A-B acquisition Wicked Weed had to cancel its annual Funkatorium Invitational when more than half of the indie participants dropped out in protest.

For those scoring at home, below is a partial list of Anheuser-Busch InBev brands.

Major brands: Antarctica (Brazil), Beck's (Germany), Brahma (Brazil), Bud Light (U.S.), Budweiser (U.S.), Busch (U.S.), Cass (South Korea), Corona (Mexico), Guarana (Brazil), Harbin (China), Michelob Ultra (U.S.), Modelo Especial (Mexico), Natural Light (U.S.), Quilmes (Argentina), Sedrin (China), Skol (Brazil), Stella Artois (Belgium), Victoria (Mexico)

Craft and smaller brands: Shock Top, Goose Island, Blue Point, 10Barrel Brewing, Elysian Brewing, Golden Road Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Spiked Seltzer, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Virtue Cider, Bass, Becks, Faust, King Cobra, Rolling Rock, Wicked Weed, O'Doul's, Lime-a-Rita, Kirin Ichiban, Hurricane High Gravity, Best Damn.

