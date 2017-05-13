U.S. will attend Silk Road summit

China managed to rope in the U.S. at the last minute for its Silk Road summit, leaving India as the only major country yet to confirm its participation in the high-profile event.

The Trump administration announced that Matt Pottinger, Special Assistant to the President and senior director for East Asia of the National Security Council, will lead the U.S. delegation to the forum.

