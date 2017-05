Pyongyang is willing to have dialogue with the U.S. if "the conditions are there," said Choi Son Hui, North Korea’s foreign ministry director general for U.S. affairs.

She made the remarks days after President Trump said he was willing to meet with Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances."

The last time the two countries sat at the negotiating table was in 2008, when six-nation talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program fell apart.

