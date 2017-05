North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a region near its west coast that flew 700 kilometres (430 miles), dropping in the sea between the North's east coast and Japan.

This is the first launch in two weeks; the last attempt ended in a failure just minutes into flight.

Japanese PM Abe immediately condemned the test: "North Korea's repeated missile launches are a grave threat to our country and a clear violation of UN resolutions," Abe told reporters.

Source: Reuters

ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DXKW, DBKO, FKO, QKOR, HEWY, KOR