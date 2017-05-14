Waymo, Lyft partnering on self-driving car work

Waymo -- the self-driving car unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) that's currently locked in a legal dispute with Uber (Private:UBER) over autonomous vehicles -- has reached a deal to partner with Uber's ride-hailing rival Lyft (Private:LYFT) on the technology, The New York Times reports.

The two confirmed that they would work together on pilot projects and product development to bring autonomous driving into the mainstream. Other details are hard to come by, though.

The deal makes Waymo a GM partner, by way of Lyft's work with (and investment by) the auto giant.

Lyft and GM are set to publicly test autonomous Chevy Bolts on Lyft's network in the next few years.