Oil prices rose 2% to $48.80 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two producers, said that a crude production cut would be extended from the middle of this year until March 2018.

While the output cut will initially be on the same volume terms as before, they hope other producers will join in their efforts.

OPEC is due to meet in Vienna on May 25.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU