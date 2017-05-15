WannaCry puts focus on cybersecurity stocks

Security officials are scrambling to find out who was behind the WannaCry ransomware attack, which struck 200K victims in at least 150 countries, and is believed to have been stolen from the NSA.

Shares of cybersecurity stocks are on watch amid fears a second wave could cause more chaos, while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.

Premarket movement: FEYE +2.4% ; KEYW, CUDA, PFPT, PANW, QLYS, CYBR

ETFs: HACK +9.8%

