Merkel scores big in key election

Centrists are well-positioned to be in charge of Europe's two largest economies for the foreseeable future.

Angela Merkel's CDU party won a clear victory in weekend state elections held in North Rhine-Westphalia, home to more than 20% of German voters, while the Social Democrats recorded their lowest share of the region's vote since WW2.

It's the last vote before September's general election.

