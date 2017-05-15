Applied Industrial Technologies CFO Mark O. Eisele to retire; David K. Wells named successor

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced that David K. Wells to succeed Mark O. Eisele, Vice President – Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer who will retire at the end of August 2017.

David K. Wells will join the company as Vice President – Finance and will be elected Vice President – Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer following the filing of the Company’s fiscal 2017 annual report on Form 10-K at the end of August.

Mr. Wells joins from Colfax Corporation where he served as Vice President & CFO since 2015.

Press Release