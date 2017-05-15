Bristol-Myers and Calithera expand clinical collaboration

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) expand their cancer collaboration assessing Opdivo (nivolumab) and CB-839. They plan to evaluate the combination in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma. A clinical trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma is already underway.

CB-839 is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase. It is designed to starve tumor cells of a protein called glutamine, a key nutrient. The rationale is that it may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor designed to overcome immune suppression.