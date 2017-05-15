Pooled late-stage data show AbbVie's Imbruvica improves outcomes in certain blood cancer patients

An analysis of pooled data from three Phase 3 clinical trials (RESONATE, RESONATE-2 and HELIOS) assessing AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in high-risk patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) showed treatment with the BTK inhibitor improved outcomes in patients with certain genetic abnormalities associated with poor prognoses. The data are being presented today at the 17th International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia biennial meeting in New York.

Specifically, patients with four distinct genetic defects (deletion 11q, trisomy 12, complex karyotype and unmutated immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable region) who received IMBRUVICA experienced longer progression-free survival at month 24 and overall survival at month 30 than those treated with comparator drugs.

Danelle James, M.D., M.S., Head of Clinical Science at AbbVie's Pharmacyclics says, "We are encouraged by the findings from these analyses, which add to the large body of data supporting IMBRUVICA in treating CLL/SLL patients. We have one of the most robust databases for a single molecule in hematological oncology and more than 25,000 CLL patients have been treated in the U.S. alone with IMBRUVICA since approval in 2014. We continue to investigate the use of IMBRUVICA in high-risk patients so that ideally they too can achieve better response rates and overall outcomes to treatment."