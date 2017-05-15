Deutsche Bank constructive on Starbucks

Deutsche Bank lifts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a Buy rating after having the restautant stock set at Neutral.

Analyst Brett Levy cites the recent strategic moves by the company, which he sees supporting the long-term growth story.

DB note: "Time alone does not solve all issues (macro, traffic, labor challenges persist), but SBUX has been putting pieces in place to right its ship, in our opinion. Recent U.S. SSS improvements, refocused operations and the prospects for the coming years gives us reasons to be optimistic about the long-term story."

The new price target from Deutsche on Starbucks is $69.