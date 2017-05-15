Pantheon up 33% premarket on $7.2B Thermo Fisher bid

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) makes a $35/share tender offer for all the outstanding stock of contract development and manufacturing organization Pantheon (NYSE:PTHN), valuing the deal at ~$7.2B.

Fisher will fold the company, which generated ~$1.9B in revenues last year, into its Laboratory Products and Services Segment. The deal should add $0.30/share to non-GAAP EPS in the first 12 months after closing. It also expects to realize ~$120M in synergies by the third year. The transaction should close by year-end.